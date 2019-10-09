Breaking News
Weather Alert: Coastal storm will impact our weather Wednesday through Friday
High-Speed Block Island ferry canceled Wednesday

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) – The high-speed service Block Island Ferry has been canceled Wednesday ahead of a stormy stretch of weather.

Officials say the traditional ferry service is scheduled to leave Point Judith at 9 a.m. and from Block Island at 8:15 and 11:45 a.m. All other traditional ferries have been canceled.

Officials advise those who were planning to use the ferry service to follow the alert page for updates.

Officials added to check back for further updates.

For more information, contact: 1-866-783-7996.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

