Police find body of homicide suspect in Charlestown woods

CHARLESTOWN, R.I (WPRI) — The suspect in a homicide in North Attleboro has been found dead in the woods in Charlestown.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a Narragansett Police K-9 located the body of Steven Fregeolle, 32, of Johnston in the Francis C. Carter Memorial Preserve around 6:30 p.m.

An arrest warrant had been issued earlier in the day for Fregeolle. It charged him with the murder of Brandi Berg, 37, at the Fashion Crossing Plaza on Saturday.

Gregg Milliotte, a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said “an off-duty state trooper and an off-duty Bridgewater Police officer were in the area at the time of the shooting and were able to follow the suspect’s vehicle for a short period of time as he fled the area.”

They were able to provide police with a vehicle description and license plate, which led them to Fregeolle’s identity.

“The suspect and the victim also, according to her current boyfriend, had previously been in a relationship,” Milliotte said in a news release. “Just prior to the shooting, the victim had texted her current boyfriend stating that the suspect was in the parking lot and had confronted her about her seeing someone else.”

Milliotte said Fregeolle was “displaying obsessive behavior towards her,” and had reached out to her family and friends to learn where she was.

Sources: Police have found a body in the woods of Charlestown believed to be Steven Fregeolle who is the suspect in the shooting homicide of Brandi Berg in N. Attleboro Sat. Appears to be self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stay w/ @wpri12 @EricHalperinTV for the latest developments. pic.twitter.com/u561Bw2aMC — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) June 23, 2019

Charlestown police found Fregeolle’s vehicle abandoned in the area of the preserve on Sunday morning, sparking the massive response.

Around 6:30 p.m., police found Fregeolle’s body in the woods.

Fire and police vehicles blocked off several roads in the area until around 7:45 p.m. State Police had set up a staging area at Route 2 and Old Mill Road. The Massachusetts State Police also sent a helicopter to help with the search.

HAPPENING NOW: Two sides of Rt 112 (Carolina Back Rd) in Charlestown are blocked off. @wpri12 has learned it’s connected to search for suspect in last night’s deadly shooting in North Attleboro. A helicopter from @MassStatePolice is flying above right now. pic.twitter.com/DZZKyO0Ayo — Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) June 23, 2019



The District Attorney’s Office said North Attleboro Police, Massachusetts State Police detectives and homicide unit prosecutors continue to actively investigate the homicide, in which Fregeolle was the sole suspect.