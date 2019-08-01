Breaking News
Health Dept. reopens Scarborough Beach South to swimmers, closes another swimming area

Photo: Kim Kalunian/WPRI-TV

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — All parts of Scarborough Beach are back open to swimmers days after the R.I. Department of Health recommended the entire beach close to swimming due to high bacteria counts in the water.

On Wednesday, officials said the north side could reopen after additional testing revealed the bacteria levels were back within the acceptable range. The agency Thursday reopened the south side.

Health officials also announced Burlingame Picnic Area on Watchaug Pond in Charlestown was closed for swimming due to high bacteria levels. Camp Watchaug in Charlestown and Briar Point Beach in Coventry remain closed for swimming.

RIDOH said it will continue to monitor the water quality regularly to assure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751) and at www.health.ri.gov.

