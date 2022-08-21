NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — A hearing is being held tomorrow to determine whether or not the license for Ballard’s Beach Resort should be revoked or suspended.

This comes after a massive brawl broke out there during a music festival earlier this month, with three men later being arrested.

Following the incident, New Shoreham town councilors approved a resolution requiring town leaders to review liquor licensing ordinances in all Rhode Island cities and towns to see if Block Island can build upon its current ordinances, in an effort to cut down on underage drinking on block island.

The council will review the resort’s liquor and entertainment licenses tomorrow night at town hall.