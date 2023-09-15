NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The man behind Flavortown returned to Rhode Island this week to visit a popular Narragansett burger joint.

Guy Fieri stopped by Crazy Burger Cafe and Juice Bar on Wednesday to film a segment of his TV Show “Triple D Nation,” the restaurant wrote in a social media post.

It’s not the first time Fieri’s been to Crazy Burger. The restaurant also made an appearance on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” which “Triple D Nation” is a spinoff of.

Yelp recently ranked the restaurant as the 13th-best burger joint in the country.

Fieri’s next stop is believed to be the Italian Corner in East Providence, which he has also previously visited.