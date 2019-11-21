Gull found near URI with dart stuck in chest rescued

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — After evading capture for months, a Ring-billed gull that had been shot with a dart is expected to make a full recovery.

The Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island said they’d received numerous reports about the gull — which had been shot in the chest with what appeared to be a small dart.

For months The Wildlife Clinic and several of our rehabbers have been getting calls about this Ring-billed Gull with a… Posted by Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

The Wildlife Clinic believes the female gull was first spotted in Charlestown but eventually made her way toward the University of Rhode Island, where she was inevitably captured Tuesday.

The dart has since been removed by a veterinarian and The Wildlife Clinic expects her to fully recover.

Ring-billed gulls are protected by the federal Migratory Bird Species Act and it is illegal to harm or harass them.

The Wildlife Clinic said they plan to report the case to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.