RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Richmond received a complaint alleging a resident of a local group home had been physically assaulted by a staff member in May.

William Jackson, 40, of Providence, is facing one charge for allegedly assaulting a person with severe impairments, according to police.

A criminal investigation was initiated after police say they received a complaint a resident of a local group home was physically assaulted by a staff member.

Police say Jackson turned himself in at the Richmond Police Station where he was processed and arraigned by a bail commissioner.

Jackson was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court late next month, according to police.