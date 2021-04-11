Groundbreaking for Maddie Potts Memorial Field House to be held today

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The Chariho High School community will celebrate what would have been Maddie Potts’ 21st birthday today by breaking ground on the Maddie Potts Memorial Field House.

The event will be held at school’s athletic stadium at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a football game at 1 p.m. when Chariho hosts Classical High School.

Maddie was 17 and in her senior year at Chariho, when she died suddenly on the soccer field from an aneurism, back in 2017.

