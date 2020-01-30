Green Development to sue Coventry, Exeter for interfering in renewable energy projects

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ One of Rhode Island’s largest renewable energy developers announced Thursday their intent to sue two communities for reportedly interfering with the company’s latest projects.

Green Development, LLC, intends to bring lawsuits asserting federal and state claims against the towns of Coventry and Exeter, according to Bill Fischer, a spokesperson for the company.

Fischer said they want to hold all elected officials, planning members and zoning officials personally accountable for their actions.

“The actions of various town officials, who have acted outside of their purviews and contrary to town ordinances and due process in many instances has unfairly deprived and interfered with Green’s ability to operate and develop renewable projects,” Fischer said. “Green has expended millions of dollars in Coventry and Exeter and the actions of certain individuals have unnecessarily brought projects to a standstill.”

Fischer said Green Development is seeking damages of approximately $85 million in Coventry and nearly $200 million in Exeter.

He also stated that each letter sent to every elected official and town officer will notify them of the intent to file the lawsuit.

The purpose of the letter is to provide notice of claims made by Green against the towns, demand that all applicable evidence be preserved and not destroyed and transmit access to public records requests.

The letter serves as a 40-day warning period per the rules of the court.

“Every municipal elected official in Rhode Island should look at Exeter and Coventry as a case study in how not to approach the citing and development of renewable energy projects and we intend to prove this in a court of law,” Fischer added. “Unfortunately, what has ruled the day in both of these towns is obstructionism motivated by nimbyism.”