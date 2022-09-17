NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith.

“The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post.

“Officers determined that the captain had paying clients aboard his vessel and did not have the required state commercial fishing license and Rhode Island Charter/Party fishing permit to fish in RI state waters.”

The DEM took the fish and sold it to a licensed dealer.

They said the captain was issued a criminal summons for the alleged violations.

You can click here to find more information for possession and size limits for commercial and recreational fishing.