(WPRI) — The creator of the Rhode Island International Film Festival has died.

George T. Marshall founded the non-profit organization more than 40 years ago.

He has shared his wisdom over the years teaching film at Roger Williams University and the University of Rhode Island. He received his bachelor’s degree from URI and master’s degree from Brown University.

“George was a kind and gentle man who loved the arts, his family, and friends,” the Rhode Island Film and T.V. Office said. “We will miss him.”