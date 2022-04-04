NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The property on which the Lighthouse Inn sits will soon be repurposed, thanks to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

The state-owned property is located across from the Block Island Ferry terminal and is a short distance from Salty Brine Beach in the Port of Galilee. It consists of three lots of land; two of those lots are being utilized for parking, while the third houses the vacant hotel.

DEM spokesperson Mike Healey said the Port of Galilee plays a huge role in not only the state’s economy, but also the commercial fishing sector.

“Commercial fishing is the engine of Galilee, and Galilee is the engine of Rhode Island’s commercial fisheries and seafood sector,” he explained.

Healey said the DEM plans on demolishing the Lighthouse Inn, but they can’t do so until the lease is terminated and the project is approved by the State Properties Committee.

“We hope that once the site is more viable, we can attract a business that augments Galilee’s commercial fishing industry and provides some public amenities,” Healey said.

There’s no timeline right now as to when the Lighthouse Inn will be demolished, according to Healey.

The DEM said the other two plots will likely continue to be utilized for parking. The agency is allowing the current leaseholder to “make upgrades to provide public parking to support the almost 200 commercial fishing boats that berth in Galilee, the Block Island Ferry and other shoreside businesses.”

Initially, the DEM was requesting proposals for repurposing the land, however, the agency stopped accepting bids after determining the three plans that were submitted were not viable.

“We are committed to working on a plan for the property that supports the many commercial fishing crews, seafood processors and other shoreside businesses that bring fresh seafood to markets locally, nationally and globally,” Healey said. “We appreciate the good-faith proposals made by the three bidders.”