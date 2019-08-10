Funeral Mass held for local icon Nick Cardi

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Funeral services were held Saturday for Nick Cardi — the eldest of the Cardi brothers.

Nick passed away on August 2 following a four year battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Today, hundreds turned out to honor his life and legacy.

Family and friends, political leaders and law enforcement all gathered at St. Bernard’s in North Kingstown to pay their respects the local icon who was both a well-known businessman and philanthropist.

Over the years, Nick and his brothers used their Cardi furniture business success to help dozens of local organizations.

Nick was especially passionate about Meeting Street and its work helping children. He also supported the Ronald McDonald House, AIDS Project RI, and Alzheimer’s Association.

Nick loved people, especially his family. He was a husband, father, brother, son and friend, and everyone at Eyewitness News will miss him dearly.