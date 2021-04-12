Friends, family organize birthday parade for Narragansett girl battling leukemia

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Scotlyn Winfield thought she was going on a walk with her family Monday evening.

But little did the recently-turned 10-year-old know, a group of cars was beginning to form in a nearby parking lot to surprise her in a big way.

Scotlyn was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia back in January. It’s something her parents have said no child should go through

“She was gone through so much and she is so courageous,” Jade Boucher said. “She is so brave. She is such a kind, sweet soul.”

It’s been a tough year for Scotlyn and her family, and that’s why her friends and family organized a drive-by birthday parade for her, complete with balloons, signs and a wagon full of presents.

“This is a chance to celebrate her life and how amazing of a girl she is,” Elizabeth McDonald said.

While the parade itself was exciting, Scotlyn said the greatest gift of all was seeing everyone who came to support her, especially because she hadn’t seen many of them all in so long.

“I saw a lot of my family members and all of my friends from my church,” Scotlyn said. “That was really cool, it was just really nice to see them all.”

Both of Scotlyn’s parents are out of work for the time being as they take care of her. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Scotlyn’s medical expenses.

Scotlyn’s parents have also created a Facebook page to keep everyone updated on their daughter’s journey.