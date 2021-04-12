Friends, family organize birthday parade for Narragansett girl battling leukemia

South County

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Scotlyn Winfield thought she was going on a walk with her family Monday evening.

But little did the recently-turned 10-year-old know, a group of cars was beginning to form in a nearby parking lot to surprise her in a big way.

Scotlyn was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia back in January. It’s something her parents have said no child should go through

“She was gone through so much and she is so courageous,” Jade Boucher said. “She is so brave. She is such a kind, sweet soul.”

It’s been a tough year for Scotlyn and her family, and that’s why her friends and family organized a drive-by birthday parade for her, complete with balloons, signs and a wagon full of presents.

“This is a chance to celebrate her life and how amazing of a girl she is,” Elizabeth McDonald said.

While the parade itself was exciting, Scotlyn said the greatest gift of all was seeing everyone who came to support her, especially because she hadn’t seen many of them all in so long.

“I saw a lot of my family members and all of my friends from my church,” Scotlyn said. “That was really cool, it was just really nice to see them all.”

Both of Scotlyn’s parents are out of work for the time being as they take care of her. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Scotlyn’s medical expenses.

Scotlyn’s parents have also created a Facebook page to keep everyone updated on their daughter’s journey.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/2/21: Keith Oliveira and Pam McCue

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community