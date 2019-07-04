Fourth of July extra special for families of RI National Guard members returning home

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 100 men and women from the Rhode Island National Guard returned home from deployment Thursday morning, just in time to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The airmen – whom the RI National Guard also call “Rhode Warriors” – are part of the 143d Airlift Wing, which was deployed overseas.

According to the RI National Guard, the airmen returning home served as personnel from a cross-section of aviation operations, aircraft maintenance and support specialties.

More airmen from the 143d Airlift Wing are expected to return home on Friday.

The 143d Airlift Wing welcomes home another group of #RhodeWarriors from their deployment overseas in support of… Posted by 143d Airlift Wing on Thursday, July 4, 2019

“We are thrilled to welcome our Airmen safely back home after another outstanding performance in an overseas theater,” 143rd Airlift Wing Commander Col. Michael Comstock said. “Since 9/11 our Rhody team has proven its exceptional skill and professionalism time and again in the most challenging conditions.”

The RI National Guard said while they were deployed, the airmen supported the rapid, global, air mobility operations for the sustainment of the combat capability of American armed forces.