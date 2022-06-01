WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The former Chairman of the Westerly Democratic Town Committee faced a judge Wednesday on sexual assault charges.

Robert Ritacco, 52, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault from an incident that happened on May 29 of last year.

After posting bail at $20,000 with surety, Ritacco walked out of court and was escorted to his vehicle by officers. He was also ordered to not have any contact with the victim.

When 12 News asked Ritacco if he had anything to say on the allegations, his attorney said “we are not going to be making any comments.”

The attorney general’s office said Ritacco allegedly engaged in two sex acts with the victim even though he “did know or had reason to know that she was physically helpless at the time.”

That victim was in the courtroom on Wednesday but declined to comment publically.

Ritacco is also treasurer of the R.I. Association of Democratic City and Town Chairs, an organization that represents local party leaders in all 39 municipalities. He is currently taking a leave of absence from that role.

“Effective immediately, I am taking a leave of absence from my duties as Treasurer of the Association,” he wrote in the one-sentence message to all the Democratic chairs.

This isn’t the first time Ritacco has made headlines for legal issues.

In 2007, Ritacco was charged with filing a false police report after alleging that his state-owned laptop was stolen while he was working for the Division of Taxation. Prosecutors alleged that Ritacco was actually trying to cover up the fact that he was using the computer to run “a thriving tax preparation business,” according to a Providence Journal article at the time.

A judge threw out the case on a technicality in 2008, by which point Ritacco — who was already head of the Westerly Democrats at the time — had been dismissed from his state job.

He is due back in court July 30.