SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The former North Kingstown High School basketball coach accused of getting underage students to strip naked for so-called “fat tests” is scheduled to face a judge on Friday.

Aaron Thomas, 55, was charged in July with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree child molestation.

He was due to be arraigned on the charges last week, but the court date was pushed back due to a scheduling conflict.

The criminal offenses stem from a months-long investigation after Target 12 brought the allegations to light last October. Reports from former student-athletes indicate that over the course of multiple decades, Thomas would regularly get the teenagers to strip naked alone with him behind closed doors for body-fat tests.

State prosecutors have accused Thomas of engaging in sexual contact with two victims, according to the attorney general’s office and North Kingstown police, who conducted the investigation.

His attorney, John MacDonald, said his client “adamantly denies that any criminal activity took place,” saying the tests were administered to better the students’ athletic performance.

Target 12 Investigator Tim White will be in court for Thomas’ arraignment. Stay with 12 News for updates throughout the day both on air and online.