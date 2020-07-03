Live Now
Former dental assistant charged again with sexual assault after 2nd patient comes forward

Courtesy of the Charlestown Police Department

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second time in recent weeks, a former employee of a Charlestown dental office has been charged with sexual assault after another patient filed a complaint.

Kris Angelo Magbag, 31, of Westerly, turned himself in on Wednesday with his attorney present, according to Charlestown police.

Magbag was first arrested on a second-degree sexual assault charge in May after police investigated a complaint from an 18-year-old male patient who said he was sexually assaulted while under anesthesia at Arrowhead Dental Associates on South County Trail.

Having asked anyone with information or a similar allegation to come forward, police said they received a second complaint on June 19 from a 28-year-old man who claimed he had a procedure done at the same office on April 14 and was sexually assaulted while coming out of anesthesia.

As a result, Magbag was charged with a second count of second-degree sexual assault, according to police. He was arraigned Wednesday and released on $10,000 personal recognizance. He’s due back in court on August 7.

Following Magbag’s first arrest, Arrowhead Dental Associates released a statement to Eyewitness News saying they terminated his employment and were “sickened by the accusations and are cooperating with the investigation.”

Police again asked anyone with information or a similar allegation to contact Lt. Kevin Kidd at (401) 213-6903.

