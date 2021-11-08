Former Boy Scouts camp staffer charged with molesting boy in 1986

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former staff member at the Yawgoog Scout Reservation was arraigned Monday on a child molestation charge dating back 35 years.

Richard McGrath, 58, of Charlton, Mass., is accused of sexually assaulting a male victim under the age of 13 in 1986, according to the office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

“This office is committed, in partnership with the Rhode Island State Police, to the thorough investigation of all allegations of child sexual abuse, whether those allegations involve recent conduct or conduct dating back decades,” Neronha said in a statement.

As alleged in the indictment, the charge stems from when McGrath worked at the reservation operated by the Boy Scouts of America. It’s unclear at this time what position he held at the reservation.

Last week, the statewide grand jury handed up an indictment charging McGrath with one count of second-degree child molestation, the AG’s office said Monday.

McGrath’s bail was set at $5,000 personal recognizance and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim. He’s scheduled to return to court in January for a pretrial conference.

“Far too many children in Rhode Island are subjected to such criminal misconduct; we have brought nearly 400 cases alleging the sexual assault of a child by an adult over the past five years alone,” Neronha added. “I am grateful to the Rhode Island State Police and this Office’s Special Victims Unit for their continued strong work to protect Rhode Island’s most vulnerable victims.”