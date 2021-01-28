12 News Now: Former Boy Scout volunteer sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual assault

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An Exeter man has been sentenced to prison after pleading no contest to 11 counts of first-degree sexual assault.

The Rhode Island attorney general’s office said had the case gone to trial, the state was prepared to prove that James Glawson sexually assaulted five young men while he was a Boy Scout leader in the 1980’s, as well as a developmentally disabled man who was known to him more recently.

Glawson, 76, was sentenced to 60 years with 40 to serve at the ACI and the rest suspended with probation, the AG’s office announced Thursday.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender, undergo counseling, and have no contact with the victims.

“Every day, parents and guardians entrust the well-being of their children to others, to provide care and/or recreational opportunities. When a person abuses that trust, and sexually assaults a child whose safety has been entrusted to them, we know the consequences – they are severe and long-lasting” Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement.

