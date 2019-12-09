Former Boy Scout volunteer pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Exeter man accused of sexually assaulting several Boy Scouts while volunteering for the organization in the 1980s and, most recently, a mentally-disabled man, has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him.

James Glawson, 75, was indicted last week on 16 counts of sexual assault and one count of possession of child pornography.

Glawson was arrested back in February after the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) contacted Rhode Island State Police about a series of alleged assaults on an 18-year-old disabled man — which reportedly took place between Jan. 1, 2018, and Feb. 11, 2019.

The connection between Glawson and the alleged victim is unclear at this time.

Glawson appeared before a judge in superior court Monday, pleading not guilty to all 17 charges against him. He was once again ordered held without bail and was transported back to the ACI.

Police said Glawson had been affiliated with the Boy Scouts from 1980–2018 and had most recently served as an assistant Catholic chaplain and Eucharistic minister at St. John Bosco Chapel at Yawgoog Scout Reservation in Hopkinton.

Following Glawson’s initial arrest, more alleged victims came forward. Police said he, by force or coercion, assaulted five former members of the Boy Scouts on various dates between 1981–1987.

Glawson’s will return to court in January for a pre-trial conference.

Day One, a support and advocacy group for victims of sexual abuse and violence, offered their services to those affected by the case. They can be reached at (401) 421-4100.

The investigation remains active. Anyone who has information on the case or wishes to file a complaint against Glawson is asked to contact R.I. State Police detectives at (401) 764-5346.

Shaun Towne contributed to this report.