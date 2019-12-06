Former Boy Scout volunteer indicted on 16 counts of sexual assault

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — An Exeter man accused of sexually assaulting several Boy Scouts while volunteering with the organization in the 1980s as well as a teen he knew to be mentally disabled more recently is facing new charges.

On Friday, a Washington County grand jury handed up an indictment charging James Glawson with 16 counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of possession of child pornography, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office.

Glawson, 75, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in superior court. He’s currently being held without bail at the ACI.

Glawson was initially arrested by back in February after the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) contacted Rhode Island State Police about a series of alleged assaults on an 18-year-old disabled man which reportedly took place between Jan. 1, 2018, and Feb. 11, 2019.

It’s unclear at this time how Glawson knew the alleged victim.

According to police, Glawson was affiliated with the Boy Scouts from 1980–2018, most recently serving as an assistant Catholic chaplain and Eucharistic minister at St. John Bosco Chapel at Yawgoog Scout Reservation in Hopkinton.

Following Glawson’s arrest, more alleged victims came forward. Police allege he, by force or coercion, assaulted five former members of the Boy Scouts on various dates between 1981–1987.

The Narragansett Council of the Boy Scouts of America has been cooperating with the investigation since the beginning. Scout Executive and CEO Tim McCandless previously called Glawson’s alleged actions “appalling and completely unacceptable” and said Scouts’ safety is the organization’s top priority.

Day One, a support and advocacy group for victims of sexual abuse and violence, offered their services to those affected by the case. They can be reached at (401) 421-4100.

The investigation remains active. Anyone who has information on the case or wishes to file a complaint against Glawson is asked to contact R.I. State Police detectives at (401) 764-5346.