‘For me to be here … is a miracle’: North Kingstown man thanks first responders for saving his life

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — When seconds counted, a group of first responders brought a man back to life after he went into cardiac arrest.

Basil Bradford told 12 News if it weren’t for the police and firefighters in North Kingstown, he wouldn’t be alive today.

The 76-year-old was shoveling snow in February when he had a heart attack and collapsed.

His wife called 911, and within minutes a North Kingstown police officer was on scene performing CPR. Eight firefighters from town also responded to help.

Bradford’s heart doctor told him their quick actions saved his life.

On Tuesday, he got to publicly thank the first responders as they were recognized for their efforts during a ceremony in town.

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here today,” Bradford said.

“I tell you, they did quite the job, these guys,” he added. “For me to be here, under circumstances I went through, is a miracle I think.”

It was also a big day for Firefighter Chris Beattie, who was promoted to lieutenant during the ceremony.

Bradford and his wife said they couldn’t thank the public safety community in North Kingstown enough.

“Truly, it was an outstanding effort on all their parts,” Fire Chief Scott Kettelle said. “Their skills were put to task, they were successful in exercising those skills.”

“For the community that we’re here to serve, it was an incredible win,” Kettelle added.

The Bradfords told 12 News they are grateful for this second chance at life, and they’ll never take it for granted.

“I was dead at one time,” Bradford said, “but I’m back now.”