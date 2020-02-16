Flames badly damage Charlestown home

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Flames gutted the inside of a home on Alton Carolina Road Sunday afternoon.

Charlestown Fire Chief Don Rathbone said crews found heavy smoke conditions and fire coming out of the front of the house when they arrived around 12:30 p.m.

No one was home at the time, but there’s a lot of damage to the home.

“I’m not sure how long it was burning before it was noticed, probably from a passerby or the neighbors, again the tenant wasn’t there at the time, the fire when it started, so there’s a lot of damage inside, heavy fire damage inside,” Rathbone said.

Rathbone said the home belongs to someone the department knows well, David Lamb, a former assistant fire chief and current board member with the district. Firefighters even removed his fire helmet from the home as they overhauled the scene.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Lamb, whose family says he lost everything in the fire.

Crews from neighboring Ashaway, Carolina and Hope Valley assisted in the fire fight. No injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. At this time, Rathbone didn’t believe it to be suspicious.