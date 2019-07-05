Five people stung by jellyfish at Potter Pond

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Those who like to spend time at Potter Pond are now advised to be on the lookout for clinging jellyfish.

According to the RI Department of Health, five people have been treated over the past three days for jellyfish stings after being in the pond.

The health department said clinging jellyfish are difficult to spot in the water because their bodies are mostly transparent. The jellyfish are about the size of a dime and are marked with an orange-brown cross.

Clinging jellyfish have long tentacles and like to cling to aquatic vegetation in back bays, coastal ponds or estuaries. The health department is urging anyone wading through the pond to wear boots or waders.

Last year, the health department received reports of clinging jellyfish in Point Judith Pond in South Kingstown and the Narrow River in Narragansett.

The symptoms of clinging jellyfish stings vary by person, but can cause severe pain and redness at the sting site, as well as respiratory and/or neurological problems.

Anyone stung by a clinging jellyfish should take the following actions:

Put white vinegar on the sting site to stop any remaining stinging cells.

Remove any remaining tentacles with fine tweezers. Be sure to wear gloves to prevent additional stings to your hands.

Soak the skin in hot water or take a hot shower for 20-45 minutes.

The health department says to seek medical treatment if the symptoms persist for more than five days or if the pain gets worse.