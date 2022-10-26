NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Coast Guard said an explosive caught by a fishing vessel Wednesday morning was detonated.

According to Petty Officer Ryan Noel, the “Ocean State” hauled up the unexploded ordinance four nautical miles off the east coast of Block Island.

The vessel was instructed to anchor two miles west of Point Judith, while the Naval Explosive Ordinance Disposal group was called in to detonate the device.

All three crew members were evacuated and a one-mile safety zone was set up around the vessel for the 9 a.m. detonation.