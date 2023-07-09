NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to a massive fire on a commercial fishing boat in Narragansett Sunday night.

Fire officials say they responded to the docks near State St. around 6 p.m. Saturday to find a fully involved boat fire with flames extending to the docks.

“They made a really quick knockdown,” said Narragansett Fire Captain Josheph Conroy. The captain also said that the docks were charred from the fire, but they did not appear to suffer any structural damage.

Scott Babcock is the son of the boat’s owner and says they had been preparing to take it out fishing soon.

“We had been working on it the last couple days, trying to get it ready for commercial fishing,” said Babcock. “I don’t know if the boat is going to be fixable or not,” he continued.

Babcock says the boat, the Louis Virginia, is named after his mom. He says his family has owned the boat for around 10 years.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported, according to Conroy.