First great white shark tagged off RI coast using new technology

POINT JUDITH, R.I. (WPRI) — The Atlantic Shark Institute (ASI) announced on Monday they were able to place an acoustic tag into a great white shark in the Point Judith Harbor of Refuge on Saturday.

This is the first time a great white shark has been tagged using this technology in Rhode Island waters, according to the ASI.

The great white was a female approximately 7 feet in length and a juvenile.

“This is a watershed moment for the Atlantic Shark Institute, this critical research and our efforts to learn more and more about this iconic species,” Jon Dodd, Executive Director of ASI, said. “We’ve known for quite some time that white sharks visit our waters more often than has been previously documented, and this is simply another step in filling in those missing pieces.”

The acoustic tag will last for 10 years and will allow the ASI and researchers to follow her movements for many seasons.

According to the ASI, every time she passes within 500 to 800 yards of an acoustic receiver it will register the day and time that she swam by.

Fewer than 300 great white sharks have been tagged in the NW Atlantic using this technology and the majority of those have been adult and sub-adult sharks, the ASI added.

This is the second juvenile great white shark tagged in this study with the first coming in August of 2020 near Montauk, New York.