Firefighters rescue 9 hikers lost in the woods

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Firefighters were able to quickly locate nine lost hikers in Exeter Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the Hope Valley/Wyoming Fire District, the hikers were lost in the woods in the area of Kenney Hill Road, close to the Exeter line.

“Firefighters were able to rapidly narrow down the location through the 911 system pinging the phone and were able to hike in to make contact with the hikers,” the post said.

Due to a beaver dam, fire officials said more than 600 feet of the trail was underwater and was up to 2 feet deep in some spots.

The firefighters were able to wade through the water to get to the hikers, which included seven children and two adults. None of the hikers were injured.

After reaching the hikers, fire officials said crews were able to shuttle them across the submerged trail via ATV an escort them out of the woods.