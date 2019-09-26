Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: An American Debate
Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning

Firefighters battle blaze at RI Farm Incubator in North Kingstown

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Firefighters in North Kingstown and several surrounding communities battled a fire at the Rhode Island Farm Incubator early Thursday morning, according to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle.

When crews arrived on scene to Exeter Road just after midnight, the building was fully engulfed in flames, according to Chief Kettelle.

Crews worked to contain the fire to the attic space above the garage area of the building.

According to a Chief Kettelle, one firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

Posted by North Kingstown Fire Department on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring updates as soon as we learn them.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams