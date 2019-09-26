Firefighters battle blaze at RI Farm Incubator in North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Firefighters in North Kingstown and several surrounding communities battled a fire at the Rhode Island Farm Incubator early Thursday morning, according to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle.

When crews arrived on scene to Exeter Road just after midnight, the building was fully engulfed in flames, according to Chief Kettelle.

Crews worked to contain the fire to the attic space above the garage area of the building.

According to a Chief Kettelle, one firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring updates as soon as we learn them.