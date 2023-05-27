NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One firefighter was injured while battling a fire on Princess Pine Court in North Kingstown late Friday night.

North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle said a neighbor called 911 around 11:30 p.m. to report a house fire.

Kettelle said that when first responders arrived, the people inside the home did not know their house was on fire, so an officer forced his way into the house and got everyone out.

Crews then began working to put out the fire, which was active in the back of the house and deck, the attic and garage.

One firefighter fell through the deck and hurt their leg. That firefighter was taken to the hospital and to be evaluated and was released, according to Kettelle.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.