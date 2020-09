NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at Block Island home on Tuesday.

The house on Mohegan Trail burned to the ground, according to New Shoreham Police Chief Vincent Carlone.

A strong easterly wind moved the fire along very quickly, Carlone told 12 News.

Everyone in the family survived, Carlone added, but there is a possible loss of two cats.

No additional information has been released.