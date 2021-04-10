Fire damages home in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire badly damaged a home on McMillen Way in Bonnet Shores on Saturday night.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home shortly after 9 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the home.

There were two people inside at the time, but they were able to make it out safely.

Crews were on scene until about 12:30 a.m. North Kingstown and Union Fire District in South Kingstown provided mutual aid.

There were no injuries and the cause is being investigated by the State Fire Marshals Office.

