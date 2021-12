SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters made quick work of a house fire in South Kingstown Tuesday night.

The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. on the second floor of a home on Rodman Street.

#BREAKING: Crews have knocked down a fire at a home on Rodman Street in South Kingstown. Multiple fire departments are on scene. The second floor of the home has heavy damage. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/bzGIrjcCdc — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) December 1, 2021

South Kingstown Union Fire Chief Steven Pinch tells 12 News the person who lives there wasn’t home at the time, and will be displaced due to the heavy fire and smoke damage.

Pinch said no one was injured, though a dog was rescued from the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.