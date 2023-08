Crews respond to fire at Drip Coffee House on South County Trail (Photo: Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded Tuesday night to a fire at a coffee shop in East Greenwich.

The call came in around 7 p.m. from Drip Coffee House on South County Trail.

The business’s front windows appeared to be damaged.

A worker told 12 News they were closed at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

12 News is at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.