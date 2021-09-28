Fire chief: Narragansett home likely struck by lightning

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters were able to make quick work of a fire that broke out inside the Narragansett home Tuesday evening.

Narragansett Fire Chief Scott Partington tells 12 News crews were called to Bass Rock Road after someone reported seeing smoke coming from the residence.

Partington said it was difficult for firefighters to get to the home because the neighborhood is tightly packed, and they were forced to tackle it by solely using ground ladders.

No one was home at the time and no firefighters were injured, according to Partington.

Partington said the cause remains under investigation, however, it is likely the house was struck by lightning as a round of thunderstorms moved across the area.