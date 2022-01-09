Fire breaks out twice in 12 hour span at Narragansett home

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Narragansett were called to the same address twice in a 12 hour span after flames rekindled from a house fire.

Captain Kevin Tuthill told 12 News, crews first responded to 14 Sewell Road at 4:54 p.m. on Saturday.

He said three University of Rhode Island students live in the home and one was at home at the time, but got out safely.

The fire was put out in about thirty minutes.

Fire crews remained on the scene overhauling hot spots and inspecting the home for three hours, and even helped the occupants clear belongings.

The Narragansett Fire Marshal and State Fire Marshal’s office placed the origin of the fire at a combination fan and light in the bathroom.

Hours later around 4:03 a.m. Sunday the fire reignited and neighbors said it was worse than the initial fire.

“It was about four o’clock in the morning when we again saw orange through the blinds and now it was really raging and we got out of the house as fast as we could,” Steve Kelley said.

Crews stayed on the scene until 8 a.m. to ensure the property was overhauled. The home has been deemed uninhabitable.

Neighbor Steve Kelley’s home was also burnt by the flames. He said it was one of the scariest moments of his life.

“I’ve been through a lot of things in my life including earthquake and tornados and blizzards. This is probably the most terrified I’ve been,” Kelley said.