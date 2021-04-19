Fire breaks out at substance abuse hospital in North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility in North Kingstown early Monday morning.

Crews responding to the AdCare Substance Abuse Rehab Hospital on Tower Hill Road say the fire started around 5 a.m. in one of the complex’s two buildings.

Several patients and staff members have been evacuated from the building. Nurses say there are currently about 54 clients housed at the complex.

Crews say a tanker had to be called to the scene since there are no fire hydrants in the area. This has caused one lane on Tower Hill Road to be shut down.

This is the only inpatient AdCare facility in Rhode Island.

No word of any injuries or the extent of the damage at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

12 News has a crew on scene gathering more information as it becomes available. Check back for updates.