NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — The town of Block Island is urging tourists not to visit after a massive fire broke out inside a historic hotel.

Firefighters rushed to the Harborside Inn on Water Street late Friday night and found heavy flames shooting from the roof.

The town has issued a state of emergency due to limited power and water supply, according to a Block Island Ferry service alert.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been continuously transporting additional manpower for Point Judith to Block Island since midnight.i

The ferry has also been assisting with bringing ladder trucks and engines to the island as well.

The Block Island Ferry canceled all high speed morning departures Saturday from Point Judith and Newport.

The traditional ferry is only transporting essential personnel to the island and those with scheduled vehicle reservations. Those with vehicle reservations are urged to arrive at their scheduled time.

Departing Point Judith

The 8 a.m. scheduled ferry will now depart at 10 a.m. and the 9:30 a.m. scheduled ferry will now depart at 11 a.m.

Departing Block Island

The 8:15 a.m. scheduled ferry will depart at 10 a.m. and the 10 a.m. scheduled ferry will depart at noon.

Only vehicles with reservations for that departure time will be allowed in the parking lot at the Block Island terminal. People should use the freight entrance via Dodge Street to check in.

Sarah Doiron contributed to this report.