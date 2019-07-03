Fin sighting prompts swimming restrictions at 2 RI beaches

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Swimming restrictions will remain in place until further notice at two Rhode Island beaches after a swimmer spotted a fin in the water.

Department of Environmental Management spokesman Mike Healey said a swimmer reported seeing the fin at Salty Brine State Beach around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He said someone from the Marine and Fisheries Unit checked out the report. While there was no sign of a shark, the DEM restricted swimming at Salty Brine and Roger Wheeler Beaches to waist-deep as a precaution.

Healey said there have been no further sightings.