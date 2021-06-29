Fin sighting briefly forces swimmers from water at Narragansett beaches

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Swimmers were pulled out of the water Tuesday at Roger Wheeler and Salty Brine state beaches in Narragansett after a lifeguard spotted a fin about 150 yards offshore, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management.

DEM spokesperson Mike Healey tells 12 News the sighting was at Salty Brine, not far from the jetty, but he could not confirm whether it was a shark or a sunfish.

Out of an abundance of caution, Healey said the fin-sighting protocol was enacted and both beaches were closed to swimming from 12:35 p.m. until 1:50 p.m.

