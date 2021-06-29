Fin sighting briefly forces swimmers from water at Narragansett beaches

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Swimmers were pulled out of the water Tuesday at Roger Wheeler and Salty Brine state beaches in Narragansett after a lifeguard spotted a fin about 150 yards offshore, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management.

DEM spokesperson Mike Healey tells 12 News the sighting was at Salty Brine, not far from the jetty, but he could not confirm whether it was a shark or a sunfish.

Out of an abundance of caution, Healey said the fin-sighting protocol was enacted and both beaches were closed to swimming from 12:35 p.m. until 1:50 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/25/21: David Veliz

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community