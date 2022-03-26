HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian on I-95 in Hopkinton on Saturday morning.

State Police said at 1:38 a.m. troopers responded to I-95 South between Exit 3 and Exit 2.

Hope Valley Rescue determined the pedestrian was dead on the scene.

The crash is under investigation, but the operator of the tractor trailer is not facing charges, according to State Police.

The victim, who is not being identified at this time, is believed to have been walking from a disabled vehicle.

Traffic on I-95 South was diverted until 5 a.m.