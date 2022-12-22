WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Westerly family was displaced from their home after a fire broke out Thursday morning, despite firefighters making quick work of the flames.

Westerly Fire Chief John Mackay said crews were called to Bridgette Lane around 11:30 a.m.

“There was heavy smoke throughout the house,” he said. “We responded with four engines and a ladder.”

The couple who lives there made it out safely, according to Mackay, but their cat died and their dog was taken to an area animal hospital.

The fire was contained to a single room and knocked down within about 15 minutes, but the chief said the homeowners won’t be able to move back in right away.

“The people will not be able to move back in with the lack of power,” Mackay said. “If they get electricity back up and boarded, they can probably start renovating the house.”

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.