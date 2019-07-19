Extreme heat hard on local homeless

WESTERLY-R.I. (WPRI)-Advocates for people experiencing homelessness are taking precautions as a heat wave is on it’s way for this weekend.

Russ Patridge, executive director of the Warm Center, a local homeless advocacy group, says that right now the shelter could use donations of bottled water, deodorant and sunscreem.

Patridge says the summertime presents a host of difficulties for those living outdoors, including severe sunburns.

They say to try to help this weekend to beat the heat, the organization is providing plenty of ice-cold drinking water for anyone who comes to the resource center to escape the heat, as well as keeping their doors open a little longer for anyone who needs can come in and get A.C.

They are also working with the Westerly police to bring people in from the streets to their offices or the library.

“People don’t think of summer time being a hard time to be homeless, but in fact it is,” says Patridge. “Many people don’t realize the numbers of people experiencing homelessness are highest in the summer.”