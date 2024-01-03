EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — The Exeter-West Greenwich community is in mourning after a teacher at Wawaloam Elementary School died over the holiday break.

EWG Superintendent James Erinakes confirmed the passing of Carin Corcoran on Wednesday.

“Her impact on our community extends across all buildings, and will be forever felt,” Erinakes said.

In addition to teaching first grade, Corcoran also coached soccer at the junior high school, taught summer school to students with special education needs, and tutored as well, according to Erinakes.

Corcoran was a graduate of EWG High School. She has several nieces who go to schools in the district and her sister is a teacher at Metcalf Elementary School.

Erinakes praised EWG faculty for how they’ve handled Corcoran’s death.

“Our staff did an incredible job today welcoming children back to school and supporting any and all needs,” he said. “I must also provide the time to our staff to allow them to grieve the loss of their colleague and support her amazing family.”

School will be canceled district-wide on the day of Corcoran’s services.

According to Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home in North Kingstown, no official services have been announced yet due to the possible snowstorm this weekend.