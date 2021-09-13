Exeter pizza shop hopes public can help track down generator thief

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — The owner of an Exeter pizza shop is asking for the public’s help identifying the person who was caught on camera stealing her generator.

Effie Lopez, owner of Twisted Pizza, said she’d just purchased the generator. She was shocked when she reviewed her security footage and saw a masked man running off with it.

“It was literally like it was his and he took it home,” she said. “You’re like, well maybe they needed it more than we did, but at the same time I couldn’t help but feel mad and upset more than anything. We work so hard and business is tough as it is.”

On top of the financial loss, Lopez called the theft a low blow to a hard-working business.

“It’s just been tough for everyone … so to deal with something like this on top of your regular already long day is just stressful,” she said.

R.I. State Police tells 12 News they’re investigating the theft. But in the meantime, Lopez said she and her employees aren’t taking any more chances when it comes to keeping the door to the patio locked.

“We haven’t bee as vigilant with locking it at night, but obviously now we know we have to do that again because we’ve never had somebody just grab stuff.”

Being a family-owned business, Lopez hopes someone out there recognizes the suspect.

“Our customers are more than customers,” Lopez said. “They are family to us. We almost know everybody that comes through here, that’s what’s great about it.”

“But that’s what hurts the most as well, because the person that did this clearly has come in here and knew what they were coming here for,” she continued.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance footage is asked to contact R.I. State Police by calling (401) 444-1000.