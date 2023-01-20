EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of killing a woman at an Exeter apartment last summer is set to appear in court next week.

The statewide grand jury handed up an indictment Friday charging 61-year-old Ramsundar Ramkalawan with first-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Donna MacDonald, according to the R.I. Attorney General’s Office.

MacDonald was found dead after state police were called to the home on the morning of July 18.

According to prosecutors, Ramkalawan admitted that he struck MacDonald multiple times with a rock after the two got into an argument.

Ramkalawan and MacDonald share the same address, police said, but the relationship between them remains unclear.

Ramkalawan is scheduled to be arraigned on the murder charge next Friday in Washington County Superior Court.