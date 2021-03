GRISWOLD, Conn. (WPRI) — An Exeter man has been identified as the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Griswold, Conn. on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Frank Herrera, 81, was operating a motorcycle in the Hopeville Pond State Park when “he hit a fixed object within the park.”

State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

The accident is still under investigation.