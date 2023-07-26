NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has fined a North Kingstown food-processing plant $650,000 after an ammonia leak sent more than a dozen workers to the hospital.

Taylor Farms New England was evacuated back in April 2020 after a forklift punctured an ammonia evaporator in a fruit storage room.

The evaporator released a small amount of ammonia from the facility’s refrigeration system, and 15 employees sought medical attention as a result.

The EPA concluded that the facility didn’t properly protect its evaporators from potential hazards, and ordered Taylor Farms to assess whether their refrigeration systems are being safely designed and operated.

“It’s imperative that facilities properly handle extremely hazardous substances to prevent dangerous chemical accidents,” EPA New England Regional Administrator David Cash said. “Carefully following chemical accident prevention regulations is necessary to safeguard workers and nearby communities.”

Through the settlement, Taylor Farms must ensure the refrigeration systems in all of its 19 facilities comply with industry standards.

“We urge other corporations to take this step,” Cash added.

12 News reached out to Taylor Farms New England but has not heard back.