NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — With summer on the way, emergency responders underwent training on what to do in the event of a ferry fire.

The marine response exercise was held Thursday morning off Boston Neck Road in Narragansett. The mock scenario involved a ferry vessel with 50 people on board suffering from various injuries.

Additional training exercises were also held at the state pier on Ocean Road.

The agencies that took part included the U.S. Coast Guard, R.I. Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA), R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force, which is made up of firefighters and police officers from Narragansett, Providence, Cranston, Bristol, Newport, Jamestown, Charlestown, Portsmouth, and East Greenwich.